D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lowered by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,319 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 6.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $36,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

DHI stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

