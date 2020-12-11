Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) Shares Gap Down to $16.39

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $14.40. Delcath Systems shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 3,138 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33.

About Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

