Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.