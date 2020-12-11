Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of DEN opened at $25.50 on Friday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,686 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,223. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $31,112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $3,795,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $5,231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $538,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.