Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DVN. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

NYSE DVN opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.28. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

