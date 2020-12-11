Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 7% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $16,632.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00141341 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005889 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

