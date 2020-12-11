Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,017,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

