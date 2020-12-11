Discovery, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discovery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.79 on Friday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.