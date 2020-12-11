Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Discovery in a report released on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,089,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 998,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 765,488 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.