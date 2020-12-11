DopeCoin Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $166,030.99 and approximately $355.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00401111 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22,597% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000330 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002538 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

