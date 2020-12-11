DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of DTE Energy worth $45,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $722,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $124.22 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.