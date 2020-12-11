Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) (LON:DKE) Insider Sells £970,000 in Stock

Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) (LON:DKE) insider Geoffrey Dart sold 97,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £970,000 ($1,267,311.21).

Shares of DKE stock opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Friday. Dukemount Capital Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.73. The company has a market cap of £3.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.79.

Dukemount Capital Plc (DKE.L) Company Profile

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

