Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,932 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,475. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

