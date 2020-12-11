Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $106.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EW. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

Shares of EW opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,932 shares of company stock worth $32,311,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

