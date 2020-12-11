Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) & VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Financial Review

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and Element Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $250,000.00 72.36 -$2.51 million N/A N/A Element Solutions $1.84 billion 2.11 $92.20 million $0.88 17.78

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VerifyMe and Element Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A Element Solutions 0 2 3 0 2.60

Element Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.54%. Given Element Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83% Element Solutions 6.78% 10.02% 5.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Element Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Element Solutions beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment offers electronic assembly materials; circuitry solutions comprising circuit board metallization products, circuit formation products, and electronic materials; and semiconductor solutions. This segment primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; graphics solutions that comprise consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and energy solutions, which consist of chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore deep-water drilling. This segment's products include electroless nickel products, plating products, pre-treatment and cleaning solutions, functional conversion coatings, hard-coated films, and water treatment products; solid sheet printing elements and liquid imaging products; and offshore fluids. This segment serves the aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1922 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

