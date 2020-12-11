Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.