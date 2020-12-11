Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Glaukos Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($1.47) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $68.19 on Friday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 240.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 855.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

