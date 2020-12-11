Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $167.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $10,361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,796 shares of company stock valued at $46,472,864 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.