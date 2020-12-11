Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $76,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in DXC Technology by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

