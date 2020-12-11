Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $4,446,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,860.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,676 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,981. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

