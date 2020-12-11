Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 487,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 206.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,282 shares of company stock valued at $19,846,384. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

NYSE KEYS opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

