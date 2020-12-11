Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Exact Sciences worth $115,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,431,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,319. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

