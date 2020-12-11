Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,061 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,909,232 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $48,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 483,003 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Exelon by 68.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 199.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Exelon by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

EXC opened at $41.20 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.