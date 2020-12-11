ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 185.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLIBA opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $95.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 161.18% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

