ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 634.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

