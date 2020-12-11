ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

RVNC stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,005. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

