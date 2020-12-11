ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 68,225 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $114,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 375.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 808,921 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 195.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,202,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,911,000 after purchasing an additional 794,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 195.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 681,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.37.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

