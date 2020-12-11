ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,761 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 89.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $827,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,847,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $804,051,000 after acquiring an additional 246,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $476.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $5,118,923 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.