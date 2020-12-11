ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $5,307,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $1,868,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $6,287,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $10,129,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,352 shares of company stock worth $24,337,666. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.