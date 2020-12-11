FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.94

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.94 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

