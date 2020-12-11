FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.94

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.94 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
