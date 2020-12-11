FB Financial Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.31. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $165.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FB Financial by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

