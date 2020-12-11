Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.70.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $213.93 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $217.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.09 and its 200 day moving average is $186.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

