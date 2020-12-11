Fireball Market Capitalization Tops $8,805.75 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Fireball token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002451 BTC on major exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $8,805.75 and $50.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 87.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00199770 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00132419 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00738072 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000907 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball's total supply is 20,332 tokens. Fireball's official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball's official website is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

