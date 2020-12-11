FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $13.75. FireEye shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 125,271 shares changing hands.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Get FireEye alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FireEye by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after buying an additional 315,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FireEye by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after buying an additional 1,098,095 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after buying an additional 187,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FireEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 232,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.