Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of FSR opened at $15.03 on Friday. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Fisker, Inc desigs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

