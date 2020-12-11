Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of FSR opened at $15.03 on Friday. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc desigs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit