Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

FL stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 153,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,949,351.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,601,013 shares of company stock worth $61,076,390 and have sold 13,310 shares worth $499,396. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $82,093,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $38,875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

