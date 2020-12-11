FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank OZK Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.03. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 99.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

