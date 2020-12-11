FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NVS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

