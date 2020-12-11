FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $195.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Brugger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,650. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

