FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised by Truist Securiti

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $45,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

