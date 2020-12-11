FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Horizon National Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FHN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

