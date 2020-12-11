FY2020 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Increased by Analyst

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of LPX opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

