FY2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -500.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Norbord during the third quarter valued at $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

