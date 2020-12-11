FY2020 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.