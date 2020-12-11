Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.00

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 8854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,085 shares of company stock valued at $552,640. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.