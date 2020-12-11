GINcoin Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $13,443.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,673.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.29 or 0.03057126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.00 or 0.01454182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00399726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00738016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 22,574.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00355902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00032529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

