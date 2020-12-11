Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.50 ($2.87).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Glencore plc (GLEN.L) alerts:

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.70. Glencore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.30 ($3.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore plc (GLEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.