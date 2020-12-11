Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Insider Buys £38,407.20 in Stock

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 239.05 ($3.12) on Friday. Glencore plc has a 12 month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.30 ($3.37). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a market cap of £31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

