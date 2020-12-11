GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF) Insider Purchases £1,785.94 in Stock

GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF) insider Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth acquired 89,297 shares of GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,785.94 ($2,333.34).
Shares of LON GLIF opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40. GLI Finance Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.52 ($0.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.42.
About GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L)
