GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF) Insider Purchases £1,785.94 in Stock

GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) (LON:GLIF) insider Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth acquired 89,297 shares of GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,785.94 ($2,333.34).

Shares of LON GLIF opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.40. GLI Finance Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.52 ($0.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.42.

About GLI Finance Limited (GLIF.L)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

