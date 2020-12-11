Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.03) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($4.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.96). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GBT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after purchasing an additional 772,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after purchasing an additional 716,460 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.